Know the track with John Viskup

Ferrari Challenge

By June 12, 2021 8:55 AM

By |

John Viskup (Boardwalk Ferrari) offers an in-depth look at one of the most exhilarating corners at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Turn 1. As the first corner of the lap and one of the fastest, with a minimum speed of over 150 mph, the corner requires commitment and precision to get it right. We’ll let John explain further.

Ferrari Challenge

