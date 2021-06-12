Arrow McLaren SP absolve Rosenqvist, Chevy of Detroit crash

The reason behind Felix Rosenqvist’s big crash on Saturday at Detroit’s Belle Isle NTT IndyCar Series event was going to be one of three things: Mechanical failure, electronic failure, or driver error.

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP team provided a general answer as to where the unexpected burst of full acceleration in a braking zone was based.

“Following the accident involving Felix Rosenqvist in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix today on Belle Isle, the team has undertaken a detailed examination and investigation into the cause,” AMSP wrote. “As a result, the team has eliminated driver error or any issues related to Chevrolet systems and software, including involving the throttle system.”

The other pedal in the Dallara DW12’s footwell, used for braking, did not appear to slow the car or lock the brakes prior to impact on the external and in-car video replays.

“The sequence of events has been clearly established and the root cause identified as a singular, non-recurrent mechanical fault,” the team added. “The remedy has already been implemented and the team is confident that the issue is now fully resolved.”