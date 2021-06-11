Magnussen and GM prevail in Detroit practice 2

Kevin Magnussen recorded the best lap of the day in Friday’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session on Detroit’s Belle Isle temporary circuit, turning a lap of 1m20.068s in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Running in the shadow of the Renaissance Center — General Motors’ world headquarters — Cadillacs ran 1-2-3 in DPi and Corvettes were 1-2 in GTLM.

Pipo Derani was second best, +0.158s in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac, followed by Loic Duval, +0.213s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac. The latter two drivers swapped the point several times before Magnussen’s flying lap at the checkered flag.

Mazda took fourth, with Harry Tincknell +0.323s in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P, followed by the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor, +0.654s, and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura of Dane Cameron, +1.204s.

Jack Hawksworth was fastest in GT Daytona, running 1m30.495s in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. He was followed by Richard Heistand, +0.205s in the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3; Mario Farnbacher, +0.350s in the No. 76 Compass Racing Acura NSX GT3; Ross Gunn, +0.584s in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3; and Robby Foley, +0.638s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport LiquiMoly BMW M6 GT3.

The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Total Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers — which dumped oil to bring out a red flag in the early session — did not participate in the afternoon practice.

Running unopposed in the GTLM exhibition class, Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R led Corvette Racing teammate Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 by +0.156s with a lap of 1:28.130.

The session was red-flagged for five minutes in the early going due to debris in Turns 3 and 4. Tincknell went off in Turn 7 and Olivier Pla stopped at Turn 11 in the No. 60 Acura, but both cars were able to continue.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with a 15-minute session for GTD starting position (limited to Silver- and Bronze-rated drivers). At 3:55 p.m., GTD teams will switch to their second drivers to qualify for points position. GTLM will also qualify in this group. DPi qualifying begins at 4:20 p.m.