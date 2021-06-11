IndyCar's Power open to fighting NASCAR's Kyle Busch

Team Penske’s Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner, wants to fight Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup champion. And yes, those are actual words spoken by the NTT IndyCar Series driver who grew up fighting on the streets of Toowoomba.

Whether the Australian will ever climb in the ring with the Las Vegas native is another matter altogether, but thanks to the recent trend of social media celebrities engaging in boxing matches with decorated fighters, the delightfully strange IndyCar driver revealed his desire to join the emerging circus.

“I would be down to fight after races,” Power said after leading the field on Friday at Detroit’s Belle Isle. “I think it would be awesome. I’ve been watching really with interest these celebrities, YouTube celebrities, fighting people. Man, I got to get in on this.”

For a driver who spends most of his time wandering down endless number of rabbit holes, this one isn’t altogether abnormal.

Asked what he was hoping to see during Saturday night’s debut for the SRX racing series, Power gave a Power-esque answer: “Fights. All the stuff people watch racing for, nothing to do with the technicality. All the training you do, take someone out, crash and fight, for crying out loud. I just think it would be awesome if we had fights afterwards, no?

“A couple of drivers, one IndyCar driver should do it with a NASCAR driver. I’d put my hand up for the IndyCar driver, to be the one.”

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, who also participated in the post-session press conference, helped Power arrive at his first boxing opponent.

“Who do you want to fight in NASCAR?” the 2016 Indy 500 winner asked.

“Kyle Busch, maybe,” Power said. “Probably wouldn’t go for (Kevin) Harvick because I think he can fight pretty well.”

And that, racing fans, was a typical moment in time with IndyCar’s oddest fellow. Let the contract negotiations between the Power and Busch camps begin.