Palou CGR entry hit with grid penalty for Detroit Race 1

IndyCar officials have announced a six grid-spot penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry driven by Alex Palou for the opening race of this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader at Detroit’s Belle Isle. The penalty was assessed for an unapproved engine change prior to the start of the Indianapolis 500, in which Palou went on to finish second.

IndyCar declared the team was in violation of Rule 16.5.4, which states: “Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is for Repair.”

According to the rule book, the penalty for such a change at the Indianapolis 500 comes at the series’ next event, which is Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on Saturday.