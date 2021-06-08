Jeddah releases images of spectacular pit building

The organizers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have released images of a spectacular pit building that will be installed in Jeddah for this season’s inaugural race.

Formula 1 will head to Saudi Arabia for the first time in December, with the penultimate round of the season scheduled to take place from December 3-5 before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a week later. The new street track in Jeddah is designed to be a high-speed test and will host the race under floodlights, and the latest development to be confirmed is the pit and paddock building.

Now named the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the track winds along the Red Sea coast and the pit building will back onto the shoreline, and is currently scheduled to be the only brand new venue on the 2021 calendar.

“We are delighted to share these exclusive renderings of our stunning pit and team building with the world today,” chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal said. “The pit building stands as a symbol of all that this race represents: welcoming, modern and spectacular.

“With only six months to go until the pinnacle of motorsport reaches Saudi Arabia, preparations are progressing at an incredible rate as our dedicated team gears up for the first ever Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We can’t wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December for a weekend of record breaking racing and world class entertainment.”

