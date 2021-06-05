Caldarelli's Lamborghini and Grenier's Mercedes-AMG take VIR weekend poles

Lamborghini and Mercedes-AMG have slotted into the P1 positions for the weekend’s doubleheader of Fanatec GT World Challenge America races at Virginia International Raceway, with K-PAX Racing’s Andrea Caldarelli holding the overall pole position for Saturday’s race and Winward Racing’s Mikael Grenier leading the charge on Sunday.

In the first session, Caldarelli came out in the No. 3 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and set his 1m44.306s fast lap on the third circuit. Sharing the front row with Caldarelli, Russell Ward will start Race 1 after securing P2 with a 1m45.377s. K-PAX will run the first VIR stint in lead-follow position as teammate Corey Lewis slots into P3 with a 1m45.867s in the sister No. 6 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini.

The ProAm grid for race one will see Fred Poordad (No. 20 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R 991.2) in P1, having run a 1m46.823s qualifier, Michael Di Meo (No. 77 Compass Racing Acura NSX GT3) in P2 and the No. 04 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 in P3 with George Kurtz behind the wheel. Class P1 and overall 12th position on the grid belongs to Jean-Claude Saada, who drove the No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 to a 1m48.146s.

The second session qualifier saw Grenier’s 1m44.024s come into the top Pro and spots, with ProAm competitor Jan Heylen slotting the No. 20 Wright Motorsports Porsche into the overall 2nd position and into the top ProAm spot with a blistering 1m44.042s. The Pro grid had K-PAX Racing’s Jordan Pepper shoring up P2 with a 1m44.414s and Robby Foley putting the Turner Motorsports BMW F13 M6 GT3 behind the polesitter in P3.

The ProAm grid will see Sandy Mitchell (No. 9 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3) in P2 beside Heylen and Colin Braun (No. 04 DXDT Racing Meredes-AMG GT3) behind Heylen in P3.

The green flag drops on GT World Challenge America competitors at 1:15 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on the GT World YouTube channel or audio simulcast on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 392 (or web app 992). Fans can also follow live timing and scoring on the GTWCA site at gt-world-challenge-america.com/live.