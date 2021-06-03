Six NASCAR tracks confirm return to open attendance

Six NASCAR-owned tracks have announced they will have fully opened grandstands and other amenities for their races later this season. The news comes as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across the country and as NASCAR officials begin reverting to pre-pandemic policies.

NASCAR began expanding its garage access last month at Darlington Raceway, and several tracks have already welcomed back limited attendance. Last weekend Charlotte Motor Speedway was able to have full capacity for the Coca-Cola 600. Richmond, Martinsville, Michigan, Daytona, Talladega, and Phoenix are the latest.

Richmond will open its grandstands as well as the FanGrounds (the infield) to full capacity. The campgrounds and midway will also be open for their Sept. 10-11 race weekend.

Martinsville will fully open its grandstands for their Oct. 30-31 race weekend. Martinsville will host a tripleheader NASCAR weekend that finalizes the Championship 4 contenders in all three series.

Grandstands and camping will fully open at Michigan for that track’s Aug. 20-22 events.

Both Daytona and Talladega will fully open their grandstands as well as camping and infield experiences. Daytona decides the playoff field for the NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 28. Talladega is the second race in the Round of 12.

Phoenix will have no restrictions on fan attendance for its grandstands or hillside. Camping restrictions have also been lifted, and fans will have the option to upgrade to the infield experience, which includes access to the garage walkways, pre-race activities, and victory lane.

It was also announced this week that Phoenix Raceway will host Championship Weekend for the third consecutive season in 2022.