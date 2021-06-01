Castroneves takes home $1,828,305 for Indy 500 win

Helio Castroneves and the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda team took home a healthy check for $1,828,305 for winning the 105th Indianapolis 500.

The prize money package for the 2021 race totaled $8,854,565, an 18-percent increase from 2020’s Indy 500 purse of $7,502,500.

For the Brazilian who became a four-time winner of America’s biggest motor race, the victory in his 21st Indy 500 start brought his career earning total at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway up to $14,985,749.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, a runner-up in only his second Indy 500, received $649,305 for his work in the No. 10 Honda. And 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, with a last-gasp surge to claim third in the No. 22 Team Penske Chevy, took home $403,305 for his efforts.

At the other end of the payout spectrum three drivers were united in receiving the smallest payout as one-off drivers Marco Andretti, Simona De Silvestro, and Stefan Wilson, received $100,305 apiece for their runs to P19, P31, and P33, respectively.

PAYOUT RESULTS