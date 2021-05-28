Ultra competitive GT4 grid ready for rolling hills of VIR

Pirelli GT4 America returns to the track for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2021 season at VIRginia International Raceway, a 3.27-mile, 17-turn circuit with a deep history in sportscar racing. 29 cars will line up with the very best from Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, McLaren, Porsche, KTM, and Toyota on display, competing nose to tail for the top step of the podium.

Of the 29 entries, 15 will battle for Pro-Am honors with star-studded lineups through the grid. NOLASPORT, who has gone a perfect four-for-four to start the season, returns with the No. 47 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 for Matt Travis and Jason Hart representing the German manufacturer. Veteran crew TRG – The Racers Group returns with star driver Spencer Pumpelly, who just competed in his first NASCAR Xfinity event at COTA, and Derek DeBoer in the No. 66 entry with long-standing team Blackswan Racing running the No. 54 Porsche Cayman for owner/driver Tim Pappas and Jereon Bleekemolen.

Aston Martin and the Vantage AMR GT4 are well-represented with long-time SRO America competitor GMG Racing bringing the No. 2 Aston Martin for Jason Bell and Andrew Davis. Bsport Racing, who currently sit second in the standings, will field the No. 15 Aston Martin entry for Bryan Putt and sportscar star Kenton Koch. Heart of Racing returns with Gray Newell and 2019 Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Champion Ian James behind the wheel of the No. 24. WR Racing, third in the Pro-Am standings, brings along the No. 59 Aston Martin for Paul Terry and former World Challenge GT Champion Brandon Davis with the always-quick NOTLAD Racing by RS1 team campaigning the strong duo of Matt Dalton and Patrick Gallagher in the No. 00 returning to the track after a massive shunt at Circuit of the Americas.

Audi sees a only one entry with a sole R8 LMS GT4 from CarBahn with the No. 930 for Mark Siegel and veteran Tyler McQuarie.

BimmerWorld Racing will field two BMW M4 GT4s in Pro-Am with legend Bill Auberlen and James Walker in the No. 34 and team owner/driver James Clay and Nick Galante sharing the No. 36. AutoTechnic Racing leaps into GT4 competition with the #52 for Tom Capizzi and John Capestro-Dubets. The No. 119 from Stephen Cameron Racing, second place finisher in Round 4, returns with Sean Quinlan and Gregory Liefooghe driving.

Two Mercedes-AMG contingents are entered in Pro-Am with Florida’s RENNTech Motosports fielding the No. 89 for Ross Chouset and Aaron Povoledo, who finished third in both Rounds 3 and 4, and the No. 39 machine for Chris Cagnazzi and the always-competitive Guy Cosmo.

Silver Cup brings a competitive seven car grid to the field. Current points leaders Murillo Racing returns with Kenny Murillo and Christian Szymczak in the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG GT4. After retiring from Round 3 while in the lead, the Murillo Racing duo took home the Round 4 win at COTA, their second of the season.

Dexter Racing will run the No. 062 Aston Martin for Ryan and Warren Dexter, who have only finished off the podium one time so far this season.

BMW sees four cars entered in the class with the #11 Classic BMW M4 GT4 for Toby Grahovec and Steven McAleer with CCR Racing/Team TFB fielding the No. 22 for Cole Ciraulo and Tim Barber. ST Racing enters the No. 38 for Bryson Lew and former TCA driver Tomas Mejia with BimmerWorld’s third entry of Jon Miller and Chandler Hull, Round 3 winners, sharing the No. 94.

Marco Polo Motorsports, who recently announced they would run the full Pirelli GT4 America season, enters with their No. 71 KTM X-Bow GT4 Evo for Nicolai Elghanayan and former ADAC GT4 Germany champion Mads Siljehaug.

Am will see 7 cars battle for class honors with Porsche represented by 3 entries. Sean Gibbons and Sam Owen, winners of Round 4, will pilot the NOLASPORT with OGH No. 7 machine with Russell Walker and David Walker in the No. 46. TRG will prep the No. 17 Porsche for Jim Rappaport and Todd Hetherington.

Toyota and the new-for-2021 GR Supra GT4 sees two cars entered with Forbush Performance running the No. 18 for Matt Forbush and Damon Surzyshyn. The second of the new GR Supra GT4s comes from the #68 Smooge Racing entry for former NASCAR Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year Kevin Conway and John Geesbreght, who sit atop the championship standings after taking two wins in four tries this season.

Random Vandals Racing will field the No. 98 BMW M4 GT4 for Paul Sparta and Andrew Wikstrom, podium finishers in Round 3.

Mercedes-AMG will be represented by Capstone Motorsports in the #16 for John Allen and Kris Wilson, who have been the bridesmaid three times this season finishing second in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.

Don’t miss an action-packed event from VIR with each race streaming live for free via SRO’s GT World YouTube Channel. Race 1 takes place Saturday, June 5th at 11:30am ET while Race 2 drops the green flag on Sunday, June 6th at 11:10am ET.

Fans are welcome! Catch all the action in-person at VIRginia International Raceway with an open paddock, non-stop sports car racing, camping, car corrals, and more. Visit www.virnow.com for more information.