NASCAR to host iRacing expo at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR has announced plans for its ‘NASCAR Salutes iRacing Experience’ at the Coca-Cola 600. Through a partnership with Coca-Cola, iRacing, ASUS, Logitech, Playseat, and Sim Seats, there will be a number of simulators available for fans to race on. Pro drivers from the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will also be on hand to give pointers and help fans improve their lap times.

“The momentum around the eNASCAR brand is palpable right now, and we’re thrilled that guests will be able to get a taste of virtual stock car racing on-site throughout the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend,” said Nick Rend, managing director of esports and gaming at NASCAR.

“This experience would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of our esports industry partners – each of whom played a huge role in helping us deliver an awesome gift to our military service family.”

Playseat and Sim Seats will provide the chassis that serves as the base for the sim. ASUS will be providing the monitors and PCs while Logitech will be providing the wheel and pedal sets. At the conclusion of the weekend, the four racing simulators will be donated to Ft. Eustis in Virginia and Ft. Bragg in North Carolina for use by service members.

In addition to the simulators at the Coca-Cola 600, Coca-Cola will be sponsoring the eNCCIS race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the Tuesday before race weekend. That race will be called the Coca-Cola 300.

Richmond Raceway eSports and Sunoco will run a special paint scheme supporting Honor and Remember. Sunoco will be donating a minimum of $500 and up to $1,000 to Honor and Remember based on the performance of the two Richmond Raceway eSports drivers in the Coca-Cola 300.