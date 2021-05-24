Five winners crowned on final day of HSR Barber Historics

Five different Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) race winners were crowned in a packed B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race Sunday morning that was the final feature event of this weekend’s HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park.

Normally split between two different one-hour races, the five run groups were brought together for one big B.R.M. Enduro Sunday morning after a lengthy delay Saturday following an on-track incident forced a schedule change.

The result was a group of competitors in a collection of race cars spanning more than 50 years that put on a safe, successful and entertaining race.

The overall and Prototype class victory was secured by Dominick Incantalupo in his 2013 No. 54 Oreca FLM09 Prototype Challenge “PC” car.

Incantalupo took the top step of an overall podium that included two other class winners.



Price Ford followed up his Saturday HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT victory with a second-place overall finish and repeat Barber Historics win in the B.R.M. GT Modern (GTM) class.

Ford drove his Autometrics Motorsports 2016 No. 12 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup across the finish line just 7.387 seconds behind Incantalupo.

Third overall went to B.R.M. Historic class winner John Delane who took the checkered flag not far behind Incantalupo and Ford in his GMT Racing 1972 No. 8 Chevron B21.

The B.R.M. GT Classic (GTC) victory went to Yves Scemama who completed a perfect triple-sweep of Barber Historics feature race wins in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC. Scemama – who crossed the line seventh overall as the final finisher on the lead lap in the B.R.M. race – also won the HSR Classic RS Cup and Sasco Sports International/American Challenge races this weekend.



Scemama co-drove to the B.R.M. win with Aaron Nash who played a supporting role in both the No. 52’s victory and the GTC second-place finisher. Nash swapped between Scemama’s Porsche and the similar Heritage Motorsports 1973 No. 31 Porsche 911 IROC of runner-up Fred Schulte to place both first and second in the same race.

Scemama, Schulte and Nash were joined on the B.R.M. GTC podium by third-place finishers Damon DeSantis and David Hinton in the Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 821 Porsche 911 RSR.

Ford shared the GTM podium with the second-place duo of Rafael Pons and Alejandro Chahwan in a 2017 No. 22 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup and third-place finisher Angus Haig in his 2016 No. 05 Porsche Cayman GT.

Joining Delane in the B.R.M. Historic top three were Henry Payne V in his 1989 No. 90 Lola T89/90 in second and co-drivers Hartmut Von Seelen and Kevin Wheeler who came home third in the KMW Motorsports 1973 No. 51 Porsche 911.



The B.R.M. Vintage class victory went to Tom McGlynn in his 901 Shop No. 8 Porsche 914/6.

Craig Sutherland was second in B.R.M. Vintage his Heritage 1973 No. 41 Porsche 911 S/T while

Amber Stephenson took home third-place honors in her 1983 No. 76 Spec Racer Ford from 2Girls Racing.

The next circuit race event for HSR is the Finger Lakes Invitational with Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen International, July 9 – 11, but that event will be preceded by the third edition of the HSR Ridge Runner Rally, June 14 – 18. The non-track road rally event offers participants a journey through the Great Smoky Mountains in a one-of-a-kind tour of some of the most scenic highways and byways in the southeastern U.S. For more information all HSR events and more, please visit www.HSRRace.com.