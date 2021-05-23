Reddick wins COTA Cup Series pole

Tyler Reddick will start from the pole for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career later today at Circuit of The Americas.

Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team were fastest in the second round of group qualifying. The pole run for Reddick was a lap of 92.363mph (1m32.911s).

“It’s no secret, I was absolutely terrible on road courses for a long time, and I still have a lot to learn, but I didn’t want that to be my weakness anymore,” Reddick said. “I really focused in the offseason at being better and putting a lot of work into this, and this whole team did to help me get better — a lot of people along the way. Everyone here at RCR, A.J. Allmendinger, a lot of people have played into this. I just had to get my confidence up, and the Xfinity car helped with that; getting a top 10 with Jordan Anderson Racing and qualifying and running well in that car yesterday helped.

“We were off in the rain yesterday in this car, but it helped me go out there and put a good lap down in his car, the 31, but it’s just so cool. … For me, this track, as crazy as it sounds, I want this to my next Homestead. I really wanted to put a lot into this, and when I walked the track here on Friday morning, the surface reminded me a lot of Homestead. It lays a lot of rubber like it. I’ve got no wall to pack air on, but hopefully, I can search around and find grip today in this race and get this team a good run that it deserves.”

Kyle Larson will join Reddick on the front row for the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. Larson ran a fast lap of 92.293mph.

Austin Cindric qualified third in what will be his fifth Cup Series start. Cindric ran a lap of 91.820mph. Kyle Busch qualified fourth at 91.812mph, and William Byron clocked in fifth fastest at 91.776mph.

Joey Logano starts sixth (91.755mph), AJ Allmendinger starts seventh (91.720mph), Chase Elliott starts eighth (91.532mph), Ryan Blaney starts ninth (91.259mph), and Christopher Bell starts 10th (91.239mph).

Kevin Harvick starts 11th (91.074mph), and Alex Bowman was the slowest driver in the final round of qualifying. Bowman starts 12th at 91.005mph.

Kurt Busch was the first driver to miss advancing into the final round. Busch will start 13th.

Martin Truex Jr. will come from the 17th position, and point leader Denny Hamlin starts 19th. Brad Keselowski qualified 24th, Aric Almirola 26th, and Ty Dillon 33rd. Dillon is in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Ryan Newman qualified 34th. Kyle Tilley will make his Cup Series debut from the 39th starting position.

A full field of 40 cars will take the green flag today.

UP NEXT: The EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at 2:30 p.m. ET.