Enerson looks ahead after missing Indy field

Top Gun Racing’s first attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 came up short, leaving rookie RC Enerson out of the field of 33.

Enerson’s No. 75 Chevy was the slowest of all who took part in six days of practice and qualifying, but the talented Floridian and the last-minute team assembled by Bill and Stephanie Throckmorton and Gary Trout will live to fight another day.

“This is my first month of May, obviously; I’ve got to do the Freedom (100) before or a couple times, so I understand what it means,” the 24-year-old said. “But to be able to even attempt to qualify for the 500, especially with a team that got the car a month and a half ago, brand-new everything, have to put it all together, barely make it to Gateway for rookie evaluation, and then to bring it here, — the hardest race for IndyCar all year — and at least be at the speed we’re at right now, is nothing short of amazing. So thankful for those guys. And this this is the beginning of our story, not the end of it.”

The Top Gun team took many risks throughout the week, opting to stay in the garage or appearing on pit lane well after the rest of the field had put in hours of running to find speed with their cars. With the Indy 500 behind them, Enerson hopes to make use of the added time and return with the outfit later in the year.

“So, we’ll bring it on for something hopefully another race this season,” Enerson added.