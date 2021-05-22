MacNeil and Musial Jr lead charge at Watkins Glen

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) and Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) led the charge in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell categories, respectively, as the grids were set for the first race of the weekend at Watkins Glen International. Over 40 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos took to the historic and high-speed Watkins Glen circuit to complete their flying laps in a sequence of 15-minute qualifying sessions, all run under blue skies and warm, humid temperatures. Grids from these sessions set the order for this afternoon’s racing action, beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET., streaming live on the Ferrari YouTube channel.

Trofeo Pirelli: Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took the Trofeo Pirelli pole and the overall pole position with a 1m46.876s, a dominant performance that was 1.3s faster than any of the other competitors and certainly bodes well for him in this afternoon’s race.

Trofeo Pirelli AM1: Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category with a 1m48.293s, besting Jim Weiland (Ferrari of San Francisco), who gave it his all to best McCarthy but was only able to achieve a 1m48.531s. Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the top three, just a tenth and a half further back with a 1m48.670s.

Trofeo Pirelli AM2: Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took his first ever pole position in Ferrari Challenge competition in his third ever racing weekend with a 1m48.197s, which was good not only for the class pole but also for second overall, besting all of the drivers in Trofeo Pirelli AM1. Brian Davis secured second place with a 1m48.948s, but had a huge incident in the first corner just after completing that lap. While he was able to clear the scene of the incident and allow the other cars to complete their qualifying efforts, track clean up necessitated a bit of a delay before the next session could begin. Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) rounded out the top three with a 1m49.010s.

Coppa Shell: Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took pole with a 1:49.734 for his second pole of the season, besting Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) who crossed the line with a 1m49.999s. VIR race winner Todd Coleman rounded out the top three with a 1m50.460s.

Coppa Shell AM: John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) took pole position in the Coppa Shell Am category for Saturday’s racing action with a 1m51.332s. It was a hard-fought affair as Roy Carroll (Foreign Cars Italia) was just a tenth further back with a 1m51.430s with Carroll taking an extra two laps to achieve the lap that result. Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) continued his strong run of form with a third-place effort