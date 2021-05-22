Cup Series teams try out rain tires in soaked COTA practice

William Byron was fastest in the pouring rain during NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday morning at Circuit of The Americas. Byron topped the leaderboard at 77.847 mph (157.694 seconds). Joey Logano was second fastest at 77.558 mph.

Kyle Larson was third fastest at 77.467 mph, Kyle Busch was fourth fastest at 77.383 mph, and Chase Elliott completed the top five at 77. 252 mph.

“It was fun,” said Byron. “It was a blast. I don’t know how it was to watch, but it’s so much fun driving.”

The 55-minute session followed a wet qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series, putting teams on wet-weather Goodyear tires. Rain is in the forecast at COTA for Saturday and Sunday, and it became increasingly heavier as Cup Series practice progressed.

Christopher Bell was sixth fastest at 77.203 mph. Ross Chastain wound up seventh fastest 76.989 mph, with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kurt Busch eighth fastest at 76.884 mph.

Ryan Blaney was ninth fastest at 76.826 mph, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top 10 at 76.777 mph.

Elliott and Denny Hamlin, who 16th in practice, ran the most laps in practice (15). Some teams further down in owner points could not participate in the whole practice session because of delays in getting cars through technical inspection. Quin Houff was the only driver who did not make it on track.

There were no significant issues in practice, although the wet conditions caused a few spins and drivers exceeding track limits. Saturday’s session is the only practice time teams have at COTA this weekend.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 11 a.m. ET, Sunday.