Rossi tops no-tow leaderboard on Fast Friday at Indy

IndyCar

By May 21, 2021 7:29 PM

The only thing that mattered today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway were raw, unadulterated miles per hour. Unlike most of the running from Tuesday through Thursday where circulating in packs and working on race setups took place, Fast Friday—with 90 extra horsepower—was all about qualifying preparations.

It added new importance to monitoring the No-Tow Report speeds, which the NTT IndyCar Series’ timing and scoring team deliver by filtering out all laps that have less than a 10-second gap between cars around the 2.5-mile oval. If, for example, a driver is running nine seconds behind another car, that lap would be excluded from the NTR.

Only laps with a gap of 10 seconds or more—enough to be considered as free of an aerodynamic tow—make it onto the NTR, with the best of each driver’s NTR laps represented below from Fast Friday. Although the NTR list is by no means a guarantee each driver will qualify in a similar position on Saturday and Sunday, it does give a solid indicator of which cars have healthy speed and which drivers will be going to bed tonight with a lot on their minds.

  1. Alexander Rossi – 231.598 – Honda
  2. Graham Rahal – 231.518 – Honda
  3. Pato O’Ward – 231.510 – Chevy
  4. Scott Dixon – 231.502 – Honda
  5. Takuma Sato – 231.379 – Honda
  6. Colton Herta – 231.348 – Honda
  7. Marcus Ericsson – 231.226 – Honda
  8. Alex Palou – 231.208 – Honda
  9. Santino Ferrucci – 230.924 – Honda
  10. Ed Carpenter – 230.901 – Chevy
  11. Jack Harvey – 230.772 – Honda
  12. Tony Kanaan – 230.762 – Honda
  13. Pietro Fittipaldi – 230.666 – Honda
  14. Rinus VeeKay – 230.647 – Chevy
  15. Stefan Wilson – 230.514 – Honda
  16. Helio Castroneves – 230.512 – Honda
  17. Josef Newgarden – 230.479 – Chevy
  18. Conor Daly – 230.386 – Chevy
  19. Dalton Kellett – 230.197 – Chevy
  20. Scott McLaughlin – 230.037 – Chevy
  21. Juan Pablo-Montoya – 229.956 – Chevy
  22. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 229.910 – Honda
  23. Marco Andretti – 229.908 – Honda
  24. J.R. Hildebrand – 229.812 – Chevy
  25. Ed Jones – 229.794 – Honda
  26. Simon Pagenaud – 229.792 – Chevy
  27. Felix Rosenqvist – 229.691 – Chevy
  28. James Hinchcliffe – 229.584 – Honda
  29. Sage Karam – 229.536 – Chevy
  30. Simona de Silvestro – 229.477
  31. Sebastian Bourdais – 229.426
  32. Will Power – 229.163 – Chevy
  33. Max Chilton – 229.086 – Chevy
  34. Charlie Kimball – 226.743 – Chevy
  35. R.C. Enerson – 226.055 – Chevy

A different performance metric related to qualifying was also produced, which shows the best four-lap averages. Unlike the NTR, the four-lap data does not account for laps during the qualifying simulations where a tow was provided. Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan’s Ed Jones is a perfect example: P25 on the NTR, but P9 on the four-lap average, which reveals a big tow was involved.

Similar to the NTR, the top 12 below on the four-lap averages would not be well-served as a betting guide.

  1. Marcus Ericsson – 231.950 – Honda
  2. Colton Herta – 231.727 – Honda
  3. Pato O’Ward – 231.522 – Chevy
  4. Alexander Rossi – 230.999 – Honda
  5. Stefan Wilson – 230.844 – Honda
  6. Takuma Sato – 230.820 – Honda
  7. Ed Carpenter – 230.424 – Chevy
  8. Santino Ferrucci – 230.365 – Honda
  9. Ed Jones – 230.252 – Honda
  10. Rinus VeeKay – 230.234 – Chevy
  11. Ryan Hunter-Reay 230.217 – Honda
  12. Scott Dixon – 230.182 – Honda

