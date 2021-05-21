Rossi tops no-tow leaderboard on Fast Friday at Indy

The only thing that mattered today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway were raw, unadulterated miles per hour. Unlike most of the running from Tuesday through Thursday where circulating in packs and working on race setups took place, Fast Friday—with 90 extra horsepower—was all about qualifying preparations.

It added new importance to monitoring the No-Tow Report speeds, which the NTT IndyCar Series’ timing and scoring team deliver by filtering out all laps that have less than a 10-second gap between cars around the 2.5-mile oval. If, for example, a driver is running nine seconds behind another car, that lap would be excluded from the NTR.

Only laps with a gap of 10 seconds or more—enough to be considered as free of an aerodynamic tow—make it onto the NTR, with the best of each driver’s NTR laps represented below from Fast Friday. Although the NTR list is by no means a guarantee each driver will qualify in a similar position on Saturday and Sunday, it does give a solid indicator of which cars have healthy speed and which drivers will be going to bed tonight with a lot on their minds.

Alexander Rossi – 231.598 – Honda Graham Rahal – 231.518 – Honda Pato O’Ward – 231.510 – Chevy Scott Dixon – 231.502 – Honda Takuma Sato – 231.379 – Honda Colton Herta – 231.348 – Honda Marcus Ericsson – 231.226 – Honda Alex Palou – 231.208 – Honda Santino Ferrucci – 230.924 – Honda Ed Carpenter – 230.901 – Chevy Jack Harvey – 230.772 – Honda Tony Kanaan – 230.762 – Honda Pietro Fittipaldi – 230.666 – Honda Rinus VeeKay – 230.647 – Chevy Stefan Wilson – 230.514 – Honda Helio Castroneves – 230.512 – Honda Josef Newgarden – 230.479 – Chevy Conor Daly – 230.386 – Chevy Dalton Kellett – 230.197 – Chevy Scott McLaughlin – 230.037 – Chevy Juan Pablo-Montoya – 229.956 – Chevy Ryan Hunter-Reay – 229.910 – Honda Marco Andretti – 229.908 – Honda J.R. Hildebrand – 229.812 – Chevy Ed Jones – 229.794 – Honda Simon Pagenaud – 229.792 – Chevy Felix Rosenqvist – 229.691 – Chevy James Hinchcliffe – 229.584 – Honda Sage Karam – 229.536 – Chevy Simona de Silvestro – 229.477 Sebastian Bourdais – 229.426 Will Power – 229.163 – Chevy Max Chilton – 229.086 – Chevy Charlie Kimball – 226.743 – Chevy R.C. Enerson – 226.055 – Chevy

A different performance metric related to qualifying was also produced, which shows the best four-lap averages. Unlike the NTR, the four-lap data does not account for laps during the qualifying simulations where a tow was provided. Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan’s Ed Jones is a perfect example: P25 on the NTR, but P9 on the four-lap average, which reveals a big tow was involved.

Similar to the NTR, the top 12 below on the four-lap averages would not be well-served as a betting guide.