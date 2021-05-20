NTT extends IndyCar title sponsorship

The NTT IndyCar Series will remain the NTT IndyCar Series for years to come as part of a new extension executed between the open-wheel championship and the business technology firm.

“With world-class technology and innovation, NTT has helped take the IndyCar Series to the next level,” said series owner Roger Penske. “Over the first two years as entitlement sponsor of the series, the dedicated team at NTT has helped IndyCar become more efficient and effective through smart technologies. As our sport continues to grow by connecting with a new generation of fans, NTT helps take us down new roads by creating more engaging experiences through our shared digital platforms. We thank NTT for the long-term commitment to the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we look forward to driving the future of our sport forward, together.”

Along with NTT’s ongoing support of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda entry, the main engagement with the series will come from NTT Data Services and NTT Smart Solutions. NTT has also been awarded partner status for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500, and NASCAR’s event at IMS.

“With no spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for last year’s Indianapolis 500, due to the pandemic, we were set a new challenge – to think outside of the box in terms of leveraging our technology to bring the race to fans at home,” said NTT Ltd. Americas CEO Simon Walsh. “Enhancing the viewing experience and creating the next generation of IndyCar followers – wherever they are – is a critical objective for IndyCar and NTT, and we look forward to continuing our work with IndyCar and the broader Penske Corporation and serving as a trusted partner to help the organization continue their digital transformation and achieve their ambitions.”

The IndyCar Data Experience, presented via the IndyCar App, is also powered by NTT.

“The past year has significantly changed the way people engage with sports,” said NTT Data Services CEO Bob Pryor. “NTT is helping IndyCar adapt by creating new ways for fans to engage and connect through digital. We’re excited to enhance the enjoyment and experience of motorsports for more fans. As the digital partner of choice for our clients, NTT Data is proud to grow with IndyCar and help fans enjoy their racing experiences – on and off the track.”