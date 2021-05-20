HSR Barber Historics ready to rumble

An open-wheel cavalcade of single-seat road racing cars from the last 60 years is a major part of a robust entry list of Historic Sportscar Racing competitors and race cars heading to Barber Motorsports Park this weekend for the second running of the HSR Barber Historics, May 20-23.

Returning to the Alabama road course a full year after last May’s COVID-19 related postponement of the event, HSR has a track test day Thursday followed by three full days of official competition with the HSR Barber Historics.

Five feature races and more than one showcase run group anchor the ample lineup with two B.R.M. Chronographes Enduro Challenges, Friday’s weekend-opening SascoSports International/American Challenge sprint and Sunday’s HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races.

In addition to the feature races, the HSR Barber Historics includes WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in a Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

A standout story of this year’s HSR Barber Historics is the bumper crop of vintage and historic open-wheel race cars competing on the 2.38-mile Barber Motorsports Park circuit.

In total, everything from Formula Junior to Formula Vee, classic Formula Fords to Formula B and Atlantics to Indy Lights will be among the more than 50 open wheel cars competing at the HSR Barber Historics.

The open-wheel onslaught is bolstered by an enthusiastic group of Formula Vee competitors that came together for a strong entry of nearly 20 of the Volkswagen-based single seaters that always put on a nose-to-tail show in any format.

Sports cars, of course, are at the foundation of the HSR Barber Historics, and numerous classes and run groups compete in a variety of WeatherTech Sprints and the weekend’s feature races.

The one-hour B.R.M. Enduro Challenges are home to specific and period-matching groups of race cars. Saturday afternoon’s Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) race is scheduled to start at 4:55 p.m. CDT while Sunday’s race for Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) cars helps kick-off the final day of competition of the HSR Barber Historics with an 8 a.m. CDT green flag.

The popular HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup series share the track in a dual-feature sprint race that will bring the curtain down on the HSR Barber Historics weekend Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CDT.

Global GT is home to a variety of contemporary but recently retired GT racing machines while the Classic RS Cup rekindles the thrill of the original 1970s International Race of Champions Porsche series, featuring only Porsche 911 Carrera RS/RSR/IROC and closely related models from that era.

A longtime favorite of HSR competitors, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge is a production-car showcase of big-bore American-made iron racing head-to-head with top sports cars from Europe and beyond. The flat-out sprint has competitors racing for the overall win in addition to top-three honors in the International, American and all-Porsche classes. The first race of the HSR Barber Historics weekend, the Sasco Sports sprint starts Friday at 5:40 p.m. CDT.

Tickets are available to the public for the HSR Barber Historics Saturday and Sunday. Online information on a variety of admission ticket, camping and parade lap options is available by clicking here.

Noteworthy:

Open-wheel racing fans will also have some modern machinery to watch this weekend. In a partnership with HSR, Formula Race Promotions is bringing roughly 45 contemporary single-seaters in three run groups to the HSR Barber Historics. The popular F1600 category runs on its own, Formula 4 pairs up with F2000 and Formula Atlantic shares its track time with F1000. Identical to the Formula Vee schedule, each Formula Race Promotions run group will compete in Saturday and Sunday sprint races.