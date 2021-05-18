Alan to make Truck return at COTA

Lawless Alan will return to the cockpit of the Reaume Brothers No. 34 Toyota Tundra for this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series round at COTA.

“I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of my AUTOParkit, Toyota Tundra,” Alan said. “The Reaume Brothers team gave me a great truck at Daytona and I know we will be good at COTA.”

While this will be the first time the team has been to COTA, Alan has plenty of experience of the Texan road course from his days competing in Trans Am.

“COTA is amazing to drive,” Alan said. “It is very steep uphill into turn one and very wide on the entry, it’s a good place to pass on starts but it can also collect a lot of cars as it gets real narrow on the exit. You need to be in the perfect position to get through clean on the starts and the restarts. After one, there is a series of esses where you can make up a lot of time, you take a ton of curb and when you get this section right it is hugely rewarding.”

Alan’s entry will be backed by long-time sponsor AUTOPartkit.