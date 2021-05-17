RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is here, and RACER has you covered. Be sure to follow @RACERmag, @MarshallPruett and @JoeyBarnes85 for regular updates on the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.
INDYCAR RADIO + LIVE TIMING & SCORING: Click here
LIVE STREAMING: Click here
INDY 500 ENTRY LIST: Click here
WEATHER: Click here
SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):
TUESDAY, May 18
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Veteran Practice
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice
THURSDAY, MAY 20
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice
FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice
SATURDAY, MAY 22, QUALIFYING
9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 1
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 2
12:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.: Qualifying (Top 9 drivers advance to Sunday’s Fast 9, 10th through 30th place are locked in, done with qualifying)
SUNDAY, MAY 23, QUALIFYING
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice, LCQ drivers (those who were P31-P35 on Saturday)
1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying, Last Row (P34-P35 go home)
3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Qualifying, Fast Nine
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Open practice
FRIDAY, MAY 28, CARB DAY
11:00a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Final Practice
SUNDAY, MAY 30
12:45 p.m.: Start of the 105th running of the Indy 500 – 200 laps
