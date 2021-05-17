RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is here, and RACER has you covered. Be sure to follow @RACERmag, @MarshallPruett and @JoeyBarnes85 for regular updates on the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):

TUESDAY, May 18

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Veteran Practice

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice

THURSDAY, MAY 20

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice

FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice

SATURDAY, MAY 22, QUALIFYING

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 1

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Practice, Qualifying Group 2

12:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.: Qualifying (Top 9 drivers advance to Sunday’s Fast 9, 10th through 30th place are locked in, done with qualifying)

SUNDAY, MAY 23, QUALIFYING

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice, LCQ drivers (those who were P31-P35 on Saturday)

1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying, Last Row (P34-P35 go home)

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Qualifying, Fast Nine

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Open practice

FRIDAY, MAY 28, CARB DAY

11:00a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Final Practice

SUNDAY, MAY 30

12:45 p.m.: Start of the 105th running of the Indy 500 – 200 laps