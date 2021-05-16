'Catastrophic' engine failure forces Performance Tech to switch to IPC chassis

Performance Tech Motorsports suffered what the team described as a “catastrophic” engine failure to its No. 38 Ligier JS P320 during yesterday’s qualifying session, which will force the team to run its IMSA Prototype Challenge Series chassis in this afternoon’s IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Series race.

“During the 15-minute IWSC qualifying session [Dan] Goldburg reported a major mechanical issue causing the No. 38 to shut down on track. The team investigated, deeming it a catastrophic engine failure. After further discussion internally and with IMSA the existing No. 38 Ligier JSP320 was declared damaged beyond repair and unable to race,” the team said in a statement.

With no spare engines available at Mid-Ohio, IMSA has permitted the team to enter its No. 6 Ligier JS P320 from the Prototype Challenge Series in the Acura SportsCar Challenge. The team will have to make some changes to the car including the digital number boards, series-mandated sponsor decals, and transponder.

All of that will need to be done between the end of the IPC race and the recon lap for the IWSC race — leaving the team with just one hour to complete the changes. The car will also have to pass inspection for both series.