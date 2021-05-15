Cameron puts MSR Acura on top in second Mid-Ohio practice

The second practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race from Mid-Ohio ended just the like the first one with a late flying lap from a DPi runner that topped the charts. This time it was Dane Cameron in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c who laid down a 1m10.766s as time expired.

That lap beat out times set by Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineer Cadillac DPi-V.R and by Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c. Derani and Albuquerque were +0.229s behind Cameron and were separated by just 0.039s. The pair were flirting with the edges of the 1m10s when Cameron’s fastest time came across the board.

The final 10 minutes of the practice session, which was allotted only for DPi entries, seemed to be more like a qualifying session as all six DPi cars set their fastest times in the final moments of the session. Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P was fourth-quickest with a 1m11.381s.

In LMP3, the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 paced the field with Dylan Murray at the helm of that car. Murry’s best time was a 1m16.606s. Joao Barbosa in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P320 was second-quickest and just +0.056s behind Murry. Rounding out the top three in LMP3 was Felipe Fraga in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320, he was +0.296s off the time set by Murry.

The No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 once again led the GTD field with Aaron Telitz setting the session’s best time of 1m20.060s. That car was quickest in the first practice session and had its sister car, the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3, just +0.264s behind them.

Sandwiched between the two Lexus RC-Fs was the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. Zacharie Robichon was quickest in the No. 9 Porsche, his best time was a 1m20.277s.

It was a clean session with no major incidents apart from a few drivers — including Loic Duval in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R — taking a trip through the grass as they explored the limits of the circuit. Duval is one of a number of top drivers, including fellow-DPi entrant Olivier Pla, who has never raced at Mid-Ohio.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying 12:20 p.m. ET.