Road to Indy adds new season finale at Mid-Ohio

Following today’s announcement of the cancellation of this year’s Honda Indy Toronto due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, Andersen Promotions has revised its 2021 calendar. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will now host the season finale for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires on October 1-3.

All three levels of the ladder system — Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship — will cap off the year with doubleheader rounds on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course located in Lexington, Ohio.

“We want to thank our friends at Green Savoree Racing Promotions for accommodating us with an additional race date in early October,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “This will allow us to complete our West Coast swing in September with Indy Lights at Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca before we head into what now will be our finale for all three series. We will very much look forward to returning to the streets of Toronto in 2022.”