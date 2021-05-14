Josh Berry to replace sidelined Haley at Dover

Justin Haley will miss this weekend’s NASCAR races at Dover International Speedway due to COVID-19 protocols. Xfinity Series racer Josh Berry will make his Cup Series debut in place of Haley in the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet. Truck Series regular Zane Smith, meanwhile, will fill in for Haley in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevy.

“I hate the circumstances with Justin, but I’m incredibly grateful that they (Spire) thought of me,” said Berry, who scored his first Xfinity Series win last month at Martinsville (pictured above). “I’m excited to go and do a good job for them.”

The Cup drive means Berry will be racing in three separate events at Dover, also running in the Xfinity race for JRM Motorsports as well as the ARCA Menards Series race.

Berry originally put the deal together to compete in the ARCA race because he had never competed at the Monster Mile. This weekend’s triple will give him plenty of experience.

“I’m obviously excited that I was able to put the ARCA deal together with Bruce Cook, and that will help build a few things and give me some more laps,” he said. “I’m going to try to do the best I can.”