IndyCar cancels Toronto race for 2021

Organizers of the Honda Indy Toronto and the NTT IndyCar Series announced Friday announce that this year’s event, scheduled for July 9-11, has been cancelled due to ongoing restrictions in Ontario focusing on COVID-19 health-and-safety measures.

“The NTT IndyCar Series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking. We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times. IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.”

No replacement race has yet been set, but the sanctioning body stated it “is considering various scenarios for the remainder of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series calendar as it relates to the cancellation of the event on the streets of Toronto.”