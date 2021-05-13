Gossage to step down as TMS president

Eddie Gossage will step down as the president of Texas Motor Speedway after the NASCAR All-Star Race at the track next month.

Bruton Smith named Gossage the general manager of Texas Motor Speedway in 1995, and added president to his resume in 2004. Gossage joined Speedway Motorsports in 1989 as the vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His previous experience included working at Nashville International Raceway, Bristol International Raceway and Miller Brewing Company.

“The timing just feels right after 32 years with the company,” Gossage said. “The Smith family and Speedway Motorsports changed my life and I will forever be appreciative and grateful. Before my wife Melinda and I chart our next adventure, I’m thankful that I get to come full circle as a promoter with the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

Gossage (pictured at right, above, with IndyCar TMS winner Pato O’Ward earlier this month) is one of the longest-tenured employees at Speedway Motorsports. Under his leadership, the track has hosted NASCAR, IndyCar, and World of Outlaws races, concerts, and built the world’s largest LED-high definition television in 2015.

“When I built Texas Motor Speedway, I had plenty of architects, accountants and attorneys, but what I really needed was promotion,” said Smith. “That’s where Eddie came in. They say ‘everything’s bigger in Texas,’ and I needed a big personality in Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Eddie’s become a shrewd businessman over the years, but he’s remained a publicist at heart, and he never forgot what the entertainment business is about – having FUN. I am grateful for all that Eddie has done for our company. He’s been a promoter, friend and as asset to the entire motorsports industry.”

Said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, “Eddie Gossage has been synonymous with Texas Motor Speedway’s success, and his contributions to our company and the speedway’s impact on the state of Texas during his career are immeasurable. Beyond the big events, wild pre-race shows and publicity stunts. Eddie has always been the biggest fan of the fans. No one has more desire to give them a memorable experience. I’ll always be thankful for his dedication to our company and the inspiration he’s given our staff to always put the fans first.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race runs at Texas for the first time on June 13.