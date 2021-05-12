35-car Indy 500 entry announced

The 105th Indianapolis 500 will feature 35 drivers attempting to qualify for 33 positions.

Released today, the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway revealed the entry list for the May 30 race that will feature auto manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda covering the field with a nearly even split of 18 cars using the Bowtie’s engines and 17 relying on power from Honda Performance Development.

With all of the known entries in place, Andretti Autosport’s Stefan Wilson became the 35th entry to confirm last week, and with welcome news of Top Gun Racing turning its first laps in testing at World Wide Technologies Raceway on Monday with RC Enerson, the 36th entry was solidified.

The only entry without a driver nominated belonged to Dale Coyne Racing for its third Honda-powered car, which was piloted by Cody Ware — the son of DCR co-entrant Rick Ware — at April’s IMS Open Test.

RACER confirmed plans to field the third DCR car were in motion as recently as Monday, which would have kept the field at 36, but Coyne elected to withdraw the car before the entry list went out due to a lack of adequately funded prospects, bringing the number down to 35.

Highlights from this year’s entry include:

Winners (9): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato

Rookies (3): RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Scott McLaughlin

U.S. drivers (13): Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, RC Enerson, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi

International drivers (22): Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Max Chilton, Simona De Silvestro, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Scott McLaughlin, Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Stefan Wilson

105TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 ENTRY LIST