Former F1 star Reutemann in intensive care

Carlos Reutemann, a 12-time grand prix winner, is in intensive care in his native Argentina after being hospitalized with internal bleeding.

Reutemann (pictured above after winning the British GP in 1978) was admitted to a private hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday with what a medical bulletin described as “a hemorrhage of the digestive system,” with tests to be carried out. There has been no further update as to the outcome of those tests or the ongoing condition of the 79-year-old, but doctors have ruled out coronavirus.

Reutemann entered 146 races in an impressive Formula 1 career, finishing runner-up in the drivers’ championship to Nelson Piquet in 1981 when driving for Williams. On that occasion, he was leading the championship heading into the final round and started from pole in Las Vegas but failed to score.

Reutemann’s first victory came for Brabham in 1974, and he also picked up victories for Ferrari along with a total of 45 podiums. As well as coming close to the title in 1981, Reutemann ranked third in three other seasons — once each for Brabham, Ferrari and Williams — and also had two entries in the World Rally Championship, finishing on the podium on both occasions in his home rally.

After his racing career, Reutemann went into politics and served twice as the governor of Santa Fe. He is currently in the final year of his mandate as a member of the Argentine Senate.