Unser family releases details for public Bobby Unser funeral

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser will be laid to rest in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a public funeral on Tuesday, May 11.

The service will be held at Calvary Chapel, 4001 Osuna Road Northeast, Albuquerque, starting at 11:00am. That will be followed by a gravesite internment at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque.

Flowers may be sent to French Funeral Home, 1111 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, 87102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity or organization of your choice in the name of Bobby Unser.

Unser, who became the first of only two drivers to have claimed Indy victories in three different decades with his 1968, 1975 and 1981 triumphs, died on Sunday at the age of 87.