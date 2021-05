This week’s guest on the show is Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, answering listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many items explored, MSR’s strong start to the season, Jack’s verbal jousting with Graham Rahal, his father’s racing background, traction issues at Texas, jabs at his team owner’s love for cheap beer, and more items are discussed among many laughs in his visit to the podcast.