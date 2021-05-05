NASCAR’s future on show in Next Gen reveal

The future of NASCAR racing was introduced Wednesday as all three manufacturers rolled out their Next Gen body designs in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Representatives from around the industry were on hand for the event. The three cars were driven out in front of the crowd by a driver representative — Denny Hamlin for Toyota, Chase Elliott for Chevrolet, and Joey Logano for Ford.

Chevrolet rolled out its Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

“Chevrolet engineers and designers worked alongside our race teams to develop this race car while staying true to the styling essence of the Camaro ZL1,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “This cooperation will benefit Chevrolet both on the track and the street.”

Ford will compete with the Next Gen Mustang.

“A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to make sure this Next Gen Mustang remains relevant to our customers,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “As the automotive industry continues to change, we’ll have the ability to keep up in the racing world without having to go through a complete overhaul or redesign of the car. This is something we’ve been waiting for and we’re glad the time has finally arrived.”

Starting in 2022, Toyota will compete with the Toyota TRD Camry Next Gen.

“There has been a substantial amount of work put into the Toyota TRD Camry Next Gen car by all of our partners, but specifically everyone at TRD and Calty Design,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and assets, Toyota Motor North America. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to showcase the TRD Camry to represent Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series through this Next Gen project. This is our topline, track-inspired performance Camry and it seemed only fitting for it to take its spot on the racetrack.”

All three OEMs were able to incorporate more of their production car styling characteristics into their race cars. The bodies of all three vehicles are symmetrical with lower greenhouses, shortened deck lids, and more of a coupe look as the car’s width was widened.

Specs of the Next Gen vehicle include:

• Length: 193.4”

• Width: 78.6”

• Height: 50.4”

• Wheelbase: 110”

• Weight: 3,300 lbs

• Spoiler: TBD

• Composite symmetric body featuring integral flap systems, camera mounts, and OEM-specific design elements

• Full carbon undertray with center stepped splitter and rear diffuser

• Chassis: steel tubing with bolt-on front and rear clips and front/rear bumpers

• 5-speed manual sequential with ramp and plate differential

• Steering: rack and pinion

• Wheels: 18” x 12” forged aluminum

• Horsepower: TBD (A Toyota fact sheet says it will be 670hp or 550hp depending on the track)

• Air exits radiator through hood louvers

FULL NEXT GEN SPECS

NEXT GEN VENDORS LIST