NASCAR Next Gen reveal live stream

Watch live as the NASCAR’s Next Generation race cars from Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet that will debut in the 2022 Daytona 500 are revealed. Live stream begins at 3:00 p.m. ET.
IMSA 10m ago
Hardpoint EBM down to one Porsche entry for Mid-Ohio
Team Hardpoint EBM has downsized from two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs to one, parking Earl Bamber and Christina Nielsen in favor of a single car for (…)
NASCAR 55m ago
Behind what you see, and what you don’t, in NASCAR Next Gen
While there is much about the Next Gen race cars that were revealed today by NASCAR that the naked eye can’t see, there is also plenty (…)
NASCAR 55m ago
Toyota’s Wilson says Next Gen was needed ‘to address this business model that is broken’
The 2022 NASCAR season will undoubtedly be a monumental one with the launch of the Next Gen race car. For David Wilson, president of Toyota (…)
NASCAR 55m ago
Next Gen design: Building for the future
Building a brand-new race car is a challenge unto itself. But when it comes to building a vastly different car than anything the sport has (…)
IMSA 56m ago
26 cars on Mid-Ohio IMSA entry
IMSA’s May 14-16 event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature 26 total cars spread across three classes. Coming off of its (…)
Podcasts 1hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, May 5, with Jack Harvey
This week’s guest on the show is Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, answering listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of (…)
TV 2hr ago
TV ratings: Kansas, Portugal, Texas
Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR all were back racing last weekend, largely holding place in TV audiences. The NASCAR Cup (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
IMS multimedia series explores Indy 500 traditions
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is chronicling the history and traditions of the Indy 500 through a series of online multimedia (…)
NHRA 3hr ago
NHRA adds Bristol in October, postpones Virginia Nationals
NHRA and Bristol Dragway have confirmed the addition of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
INSIGHT: What a difference a day makes
Monday of this week found Robert Wickens excitedly anticipating his first opportunity to drive a race car in nearly three seasons: 988 (…)
