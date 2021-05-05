NASCAR Next Gen reveal live stream

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By May 5, 2021 2:52 PM

Watch live as the NASCAR’s Next Generation race cars from Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet that will debut in the 2022 Daytona 500 are revealed. Live stream begins at 3:00 p.m. ET.

