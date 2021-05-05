Jarrett Andretti, Askew teaming up for WeatherTech LMP3

Jarett Andretti will move from IMSA’s Prototype Challenge training series to the top step of the organization going forward and will be joined by Oliver Askew in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP3 class.

Askew, the 2019 Indy Lights champion and LMP3 class winner in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, will partner with Andretti in No. 36 Gallant Ligier JS P320 starting at the Mid-Ohio round on May 14-16.

“This is an exciting time for our team and partners,” said the son of the late John Andretti. “From the start of the season our goal was always to compete in the WeatherTech races and we are excited to make the switch now and are excited to get started at Mid-Ohio with Oliver.”