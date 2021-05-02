New Zanardi documentary coming to Amazon Prime

A new documentary titled “Alex Zanardi — Disability is all Relative” is about to make its debut on Amazon Prime.

Filmed across 2018-19 in partnership with BMW, the 50-minute film chronicles the Italian’s preparation and effort to compete in the Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race driving a specially modified BMW M8 GTE outfitted with hand controls.

The two-time CART IndyCar Series champion, a symbol of inspiration for all he achieved after losing both legs in a sickening 2001 crash, returned to racing with BMW in 2003 and added Paralympic competition to his endeavors where the 54-year-old would go on to earn multiple gold medals in hand cycling.

Zanardi was dealt another cruel blow last June during a hand cycling event in Tuscany where a collision with a truck left the former Formula 1 driver in a coma with injuries to his brain and skull. Although details have been sparse throughout his latest recovery process, an update from January described Zanardi as able to speak with his family and doctors, which brings optimism for all that his future may hold.

For now, a look back in documentary form to Zanardi’s phenomenal performance during IMSA’s big WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener from 2019 might serve as a powerful reminder of how one racer’s refusal to be defeated by life is our gift.

“We all have to deal with restrictions in a certain way,” Zanardi says in the film’s opening sequence. “It is all relative. Life is a journey and we have to accept our limits. No person can fly like a bird, so you try to deal with the problem if you cannot overcome it.”