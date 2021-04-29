Compass ready for new GTD chapter with Acura

Compass Racing is ready to embark on its first IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship campaign using an Acura NSX GT3. The California-based team owned by Jill Beck and run by Karl Thomsen showed plenty of speed last season with its No. 76 McLaren 720S GT3 (main image), and with a change to Acura with the pairing of Jeff Kingsley and Mario Farnbacher, the new No. 76 NSX GT3 will debut next month at Mid-Ohio with its GTD Sprint Cup program.

“We’re excited not only to return to GTD competition and extend our relationship with Honda Performance Development and Acura, but to welcome two top-level drivers to the program,” Beck said. “The platform has proven to be championship-caliber over the past few seasons, and we’re looking forward to continuing that in IMSA’s Sprint Cup.”

Like the ex-Meyer Shank Racing Acura chassis it will race, Compass will also make use of former MSR driver Mario Farnbacher, who won the GTD title in an NSX GT3 in 2019.

“I’m proud to once again represent HPD as a factory driver,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of an NSX GT3 Evo, and to work with my new team and teammate to bring more podiums and wins for Acura.”

Kingsley is the one carryover from the last Compass GTD program, after he was asked to deputize last season when Corey Fergus was indisposed. He added the 2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge title to his body of work, and is held in high esteem by Beck.

“Jeff jumped in our GTD car and was turn-key, and so we’ve worked over the off-season to have him race with us again,” she said. “Having the opportunity to pair him with Mario gives us what we feel is one of the stronger Sprint Cup driver line-ups.”

For Farnbacher, it’s another chance to achieve big things with a developing driver. For Kingsley, it’s the biggest opportunity to date in his pursuit of becoming a full-time pro.

“The two races I did with Compass last year paved the way for this opportunity, and I’m excited to get the season under way in Ohio,” he said. “Mid-Ohio is close to the Honda factory that builds the NSX, and with the track set to welcome at least 20,000 fans we’ll be racing to bring the staff there a great result at their home track.”