Daly joins Carlin for Texas IndyCar doubleheader

Conor Daly will return to Carlin for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader round at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 29-year-old Hoosier slides back into the cockpit of the No. 59 Carlin Chevrolet for Saturday’s Genesys 300 and Sunday’s Xpel 375. Daly already has some familiarity with the team, having made nine starts with the team from 2019-20, collecting five top 10s over that stretch. He also captured his first career pole with the team at Iowa Speedway last year.

Daly will dovetail his Carlin duties with his 14-race Ed Carpenter Racing program, which covers the road and street events as well as next month’s Indianapolis 500.

“Obviously, I’m very excited and thankful to be back with Carlin for this weekend,” said Daly, who finished sixth at Texas with Carlin in 2020. “It’s a package with which we’ve accomplished a lot together in a short amount of time and I’m excited to get back to work with the guys. I appreciate the opportunity and thank Chily and Trevor for the support and entrusting me with the car once again and also Power Plus! for joining me this weekend.”

Daly will race with personal sponsor Power Plus, a temporary power systems for the construction industry, this weekend.

“We’re very pleased to have Conor back with the team,” said team owner Grahame Chilton. “We’ve enjoyed some successful races together in the past and we’re aiming to continue where we left off with our oval form.”