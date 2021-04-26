Big Sunday of on-track action closes out 43rd HSR Mitty at Road Atlanta

The biggest day of on-track competition in a blockbuster Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) event closed the curtain on the 43rd HSR Mitty with a packed schedule of five feature races and the final HSR WeatherTech Sprint rounds of the weekend Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

In the main spotlight Sunday was the Corvette Feature Race, an all-out sprint showcasing 60 years of “America’s Sports Car,” which was the Featured Marque of the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The overall and modern-class Corvette win went to John Reisman in his ex-Whelen Racing 2014 No. 33 Corvette Daytona Prototype prepared by Hudson Historics.

Reisman led the second-place Matador Motorsports 2016 No. 3 Corvette C7.R of Pierce Marshall and the similar No. 230 Corvette Daytona Prototype of William Hubbell across the finish line. Hubbell’s Corvette “DP” is also prepared by Hudson Historics.

The classic-division for older Corvette models was won by Jody O’Donnell in his big-block LMI Landscapes 1969 No. 46 Corvette in a solid run that saw him break into the overall top five.

Clair Schwendeman drove to a second-place class finish behind O’Donnell in the 1968 No. 37 Duntov Motor Company Corvette Roadster.

Third in the older-car class was a true classic Corvette. After starting in the back of the field, Dave Roberts completed the class podium and charged to seventh overall in his CRP Racing No. 57 Chevrolet Corvette, which was the oldest car of any kind entered in this year’s 43rd Mitty.

Sunday began with the one-hour B.R.M. Enduro Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) Challenge and a return to winning form for Todd Treffert in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop.

Although he picked up a Group 5 WeatherTech Sprint race win Saturday, Treffert had a largely quiet Mitty before breaking out in a big way Sunday. His overall and GTC class win in the B.R.M. Enduro paved the way for another WeatherTech Sprint win and a flag-to-flag victory in the HSR Classic RS Cup race later on Sunday.

Treffert shared the B.R.M. GTC podium and overall top three with runner-up John McCormick in his 1985 No. 28 Autocraft Cobra Mk IV prepared by Cobra Automotive. Schwendeman and Alan Sevadjian co-drove the 1968 No. 37 Duntov Motor Company Corvette Roadster to third.

Vintage class winner Tom McGlynn had a great run to fourth overall in his debut weekend in his recently acquired No. 118 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop.

Mayo Smith finished second in the 1972 No. 101 Porsche 911 S/T to give 901 a one-two team sweep. Greg Ira came home third in the Vintage class in his 1971 No. 5 Datsun 240Z.

The big-bore roar of the Corvette race continued with Sunday’s Group 8 Stock Car feature event that kept the V8 thunder ringing all around the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit.

After finishing second to NASCAR legend Bill Elliott in Friday’s first Stock Car sprint, Mark Furcini broke through for the win Sunday in his 2005 No. 42 Dodge Charger. The race was the opening round of the Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing, a challenge series within the overall 2021 HSR Group 8 Stock Car Championship awarding Goodyear Racing tires to the top performers in races this year at Road Atlanta and Barber Motorsports Park.

Furcini was presented with a certificate for a set of four Goodyear Racing vintage stock radials as the first Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing award winner.

Jack Finch finished second in his 2002 No. 22 Dodge Charger while John Finger, who joined Furcini in going two-for-two in podium finishes, earned his second third-place showing of the weekend in his 2002 No. 83 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Eric Lux was another big winner at the 43rd HSR Mitty, driving two different cars to a string of victories and securing at least one race win on each of the three days of official HSR competition at Road Atlanta.

On Sunday, Lux picked up his third feature race win of the Mitty with a victory in the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race. Lux raced to the win in his Goldcrest Motorsports 2011 No. 100 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3, which he also drove to victory in Friday’s B.R.M. Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) Enduro.

The always quick Les Long finished second in the Stoner Car Care race in his Air Power Racing 2016 No. 496 Porsche GT3R.

Third went to Jeff Bernatovich in his Apex Racing 1990 No. 90 Chevrolet Corvette GT1.

Other drivers to reach the podium in Sunday’s packed schedule of races included brothers Dean DeSantis and Damon DeSantis who joined Treffert in victory lane for Classic RS Cup race. Competing with Heritage Motorsports, Dean finished second in his 1969 No. 133 Porsche 911 RSR while Damon was third in his 1974 No. 82 Porsche 911 RSR.

Next up for HSR is the HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, May 20 – 23. The provisional weekend schedule, competitor entry details and additional information is now available on the official event page by clicking here.