Logano after flip: ‘We have to fix’ superspeedway racing

Joey Logano said “we have to fix” superspeedway racing after going for a wild ride Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

On the final lap of the first stage, Lap 60, Logano ran third in the outside lane behind his Ford teammates Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney when he was tagged in the left rear by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin had been pushed out of line after a bump by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and when Stenhouse hit Hamlin again, it sent Hamlin into Logano.

The No. 22 Ford spun to the inside, and when Stenhouse hit Logano, it sent his car flipping. When Logano landed, his car slid over the roof of Darrell Wallace Jr.’s car.

“I don’t know what to think,” Logano said. “It’s a product of this racing, and on the one hand, I’m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe that can go through a crash like that, and (I) can get out and speak about it. On the one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash, and on the other hand, I’m just happy I’m alive. On another hand I think, when are we going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what we’re doing. I’ve got a roll bar on my head. That’s not OK.

“I’m one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman was in (last year in the Daytona 500). I just don’t think that’s acceptable. A lot of it’s due to this big spoiler and big runs, the pushing, and all that. It’s no one’s fault; Denny’s trying to go, and the 47’s (Stenhouse) trying to go. It’s a product of this racing. We have to fix it, though, because someone already got hurt, and we’re still doing it. So, that’s not real smart.

“But at the same time, I’m appreciative of driving a car that’s this safe and appreciate what Team Penske’s done for the safety of these cars as well, that I can live to talk about it and go again. I got lucky I didn’t get hit while I was in the air. Unfortunate for our AutoTrader Mustang, but we’ll go on.”

Newman missed three races last season with what he said was a brain bruise after his accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman flipped after hitting the outside wall and then was sent airborne by a full-speed Corey LaJoie.

Logano was checked and released from the infield care center unhurt. He led 10 laps in the first stage.

Wallace and Stenhouse also suffered damage in the crash. Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski collided and suffered damage while trying to take evasive action around Logano’s car.