The Week In IndyCar, April 24, with Jimmie Johnson

This week’s installment of the podcast features reigning seven-time NASCAR champion and open-wheel rookie Jimmie Johnson, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Among the many topics covered, Johnson discusses the big revelations from his first IndyCar start, avoiding Barber’s Lap 1 crash, his initial thoughts on street racing for the first time at St. Petersburg, the culture differences between IndyCar and NASCAR, rookie hazing from his Chip Ganassi Racing teammates, memories of the Micky Thompson Off Road series, plans for the month of May, WWE driver intros, and more in a fun visit to the podcast.