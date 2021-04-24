Power signs contract extension with Team Penske

Will Power isn’t done with the NTT IndyCar Series. The 2014 series champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the year, has signed a multi-year extension that is expected to keep the Australian with Team Penske through 2023. Speaking with RACER, a team representative confirmed the continuation with Power, but not the length of the contract.

“It’s fantastic,” Power said. “I really love being at the team. They’ve been very loyal to me. It’s great to be part of such an organization.”

The 40-year-old is the most tenured IndyCar driver at Team Penske, having joined the team in 2009 when former teammate Helio Castroneves was unable to race at the season opener while dealing with tax-related dramas in court.

After he scored a pair of victories in three full seasons in the Champ Car Series from 2006-08, Power’s time at Penske has placed the native of Toowoomba among the greats after adding 37 more wins to share fifth place on the all-time winners list with Al Unser. After Scott Dixon’s 50 victories, Power is next on the list among active drivers with 39. He also holds second on the all-time pole position list with 62, trailing Mario Andretti by six.

Power was one of two Penske IndyCar drivers with a need to be re-signed. Simon Pagenaud, Penske’s 2016 series champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner, is next in line to receive confirmation of where he’ll work in the coming years. The team had no comment on when Pagenaud’s fate will be revealed.