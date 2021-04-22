RACER’s 2021 St Petersburg IndyCar Resource Guide

It’s time for the second NTT IndyCar Series event of the year as 24 drivers get ready to race on the streets of St. Petersburg.
EVENT SCHEDULE / TV TUNE INFO (all times Eastern)
Friday 4/23
4:15-5:00pm – Practice 1 (Peacock)
Saturday, 4/24
9:45-10:30am – Practice 2 (Peacock)
1:45-3:00pm – Qualifying (Peacock)
Sunday, 4/25
9:05-9:30am – Warmup (Peacock)
12:00-3:00pm – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 100 Laps (NBC, green flag at 12:42pm)
