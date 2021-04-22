Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s 2021 St Petersburg IndyCar Resource Guide

Levitt/Motorsport Images

RACER’s 2021 St Petersburg IndyCar Resource Guide

IndyCar

RACER’s 2021 St Petersburg IndyCar Resource Guide

By April 22, 2021 7:34 PM

By |

It’s time for the second NTT IndyCar Series event of the year as 24 drivers get ready to race on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Be sure to follow @RACERmag on Twitter and Instagram for photos, videos, session reports, and feature stories throughout the event.

TICKETS: Click here

INDYCAR RADIO: Click here

ENTRY LIST / SPOTTER GUIDE: Click here

WEATHER: Click here

INDYCAR LIVE TIMING & SCORING: Click here

EVENT SCHEDULE / TV TUNE INFO (all times Eastern)

Friday 4/23
4:15-5:00pm – Practice 1 (Peacock)

Saturday, 4/24
9:45-10:30am – Practice 2 (Peacock)
1:45-3:00pm – Qualifying (Peacock)

Sunday, 4/25
9:05-9:30am – Warmup (Peacock)
12:00-3:00pm – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 100 Laps (NBC, green flag at 12:42pm)

, IndyCar

Featured Post

Watch now - RACER’s IndyCar Fantasy Update: The St. Pete edition

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://racing.sportsnews1.live/indycar/racers-2021-st-petersburg-indycar-useful-resource-information/ RACER’s 2021 St Petersburg IndyCar Useful resource Information | My blog

    […] Supply hyperlink […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home