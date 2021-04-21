Racing on TV, April 23-25

ABOVE: IndyCar’s spring into action continues at St. Petersburg.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, April 23
|St. Petersburg practice 1
|4:15-5:00pm
|
Saturday, April 24
|Valencia Race 1
|8:30-10:00am
|
|St. Petersburg
practice 2
|9:45-10:30am
|
|Talladega
|1:00-3:00pm
|
|St. Petersburg
qualifying
|1:45-3:00pm
|
|St. Petersburg
race 1
|3:10-4:05pm
|
|Talladega
|4:00-7:00pm
|
|Salt Lake City
|7:00-10:00pm
|
|St. Petersburg
qualifying
|10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, April 25
|Valencia Race 2
|7:30-9:00am
|
|St. Petersburg
warm-up
|9:05-9:35am
|
|St. Petersburg
race 2
|9:50-10:50am
|
|St. Petersburg
GP
|12:00-3:00pm
|
|Talladega
|2:00-6:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
