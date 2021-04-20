SVRA partners with Cometic Gasket

SVRA has entered agreement that makes Cometic Gasket its Official Gasket Company. Cometic Gasket is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the automotive performance, powersports, marine and other industries.

Cometic combines advanced materials with the most current manufacturing processes to provide custom-tailored solutions to meet the needs of each individual customer. Cometic specializes in custom gaskets, making the partnership an ideal fit for vintage racers and their prep shops searching for parts for their older cars.

“Cometic, with its focus on top quality, shelf stock, and custom gaskets, is a perfect fit for vintage racing,” said Tony Parella, SVRA Owner and CEO. “Cometic delivers individual solutions that many racers and their prep shops can’t find from manufacturers solely focused on volume production. Their many affiliations with top racing teams and sanctioning bodies demonstrate the tremendous respect they have earned in the world of motorsports. This agreement will help us greatly with vintage race management as tightly sealed engines don’t oil our tracks.”

“We are eager to partner with SVRA and its racers,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO, of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “We are a family-owned business where everyone shares an uncompromising passion for excellence. We’ve been in the performance business since 1989 and understand when you are competing at the highest level of your sport against the best racers in the country, and part failures aren’t an option.”