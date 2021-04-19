NASCAR declines approval for Cobb to make Cup debut at Talladega

Jennifer Jo Cobb will no longer make her NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend after NASCAR announced that she hasn’t been approved for participation.

Cobb and Rick Ware Racing last week announced plans to enter her in the No. 15 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25. She was set to be the first female to participate in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2018, when Danica Patrick was a competitor.

Although Cobb was previously approved for Cup Series competition a few years ago, the requirements and performance standards have changed over time. NASCAR takes into consideration a driver’s past performance when going through the approval process to enter into the Cup Series, and experience does not always mean experience and laps completed.

Cobb fields her own team in the Camping World Truck Series, where she has made 217 starts since 2008 with one top-10 finish. She ran 21 of 23 races last season (finishing on the lead lap once) and 19 of 23 in 2019 (finishing on the lead lap twice). Cobb also has 31 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2004, with her most recent having come in 2018.

“We’ve been informed by the sanctioning body that Jennifer is not approved to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway this coming weekend,” said team owner Rick Ware in a statement. “This is an unfortunate situation, but as a team, we support NASCAR’s decision to uphold the sanctioning body’s rules and regulations.”