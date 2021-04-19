DRR unveils Karam's Indy 500 warpaint

Sage Karam will carry AES 500 Festival Parade and AES Indiana branding on the No.24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Due to unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 AES 500 Festival Parade will not be held this year and longtime parade title sponsor, AES Indiana (formerly Indianapolis Power & Light Company), has teamed up with the 500 Festival to create a unique partnership that will highlight the community initiatives of the 500 Festival and support the 500 Festival Foundation. As a former 500 Festival board director, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team owner Dennis Reinbold agreed to provide an opportunity to honor the 500 Festival and its partnership with AES Indiana.

Karam’s livery will also feature the Omaze logo. Omaze will be supporting the 500 Festival Foundation on its fundraising platform this May with a sweepstakes that will allow people to enter for the chance to win a special prize.

“We can’t thank AES Indiana and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing enough for this unique and exciting way to celebrate the month of May and the AES 500 Festival Parade,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We’re excited to highlight this incredible opportunity with Omaze, and build awareness of the mission of the 500 Festival to enrich lives, foster positive community impact, and celebrate the Indy 500. It’s a fantastic team effort and exciting way to cap off the month of May this year.”

“We are excited about showcasing our brand transition from IPL to AES Indiana at this year’s Indy 500,” said Kristina Lund, president and CEO, AES Indiana. “Our AES Indiana utilities are accelerating the future of energy, so that we can help our customers meet their most important objectives of reliability, affordability, and sustainability. This is a unique partnership and we are honored to team up with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and the 500 Festival as they share the same commitment to this community and the month of May in Indy.”

“The 500 Festival is near and dear to me, and the whole team, as we have always admired and supported the work that the non-profit organization does in our community as well as the traditions it upholds for the Indy 500 and the entire month of May,” said Reinbold, DRR team owner. “We are grateful to longtime sponsor WIX Filters for working with us to create a platform to highlight AES Indiana, the AES 500 Festival Parade, and the 500 Festival Foundation on our No. 24 car, and not to mention draw attention to the awesome Omaze prize that will benefit the 500 Festival Foundation.”