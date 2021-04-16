RACER's 2021 Barber IndyCar resource guide

It’s time to launch a new season of NTT IndyCar Series action this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park with 24 drivers set to open the 17-race calendar
Be sure to follow @RACERmag on Twitter for photos, videos, session reports, and feature stories throughout the event.
TICKETS: Click here
INDYCAR RADIO: Click here
ENTRY LIST / SPOTTER GUIDE: Click here
WEATHER: Click here
INDYCAR LIVE TIMING & SCORING: Click here
EVENT SCHEDULE / TV TUNE INFO (all times Eastern)
Saturday, 4/17
11:00am – Practice 1 (Peacock)
2:25pm – Practice 2 (Peacock)
5:55pm – Qualifying (Peacock)
Sunday, 4/18
11:30am – Warmup (Peacock)
3:00pm — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 90 Laps (NBC)
Comments