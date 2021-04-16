Mario Andretti, IndyCar two-seater return with Ruoff Mortgage backing

Mario Andretti and the two-seater IndyCar ‘Fastest Seat in Sports’ program will return this year with backing from new sponsor Ruoff Mortgage.

The future of the popular program was cast into doubt in late 2020 after long-time sponsor Honda ended its 15-year association, but Ruoff’s arrival ensures that celebrities, dignitaries and influencers will continue to have the opportunity to ride in the passenger seat with the 81-year-old icon before NTT IndyCar Series events.

“The two-seater is a unique experience,” Andretti said. “It’s easy to try tennis, golf, baseball, ice skating and any other sport. But the only way to experience the thrill of driving an NTT IndyCar Series car is to be in the cockpit with an IndyCar driver at the wheel. For anyone who enjoys an extreme experience, riding along in the two-seater is incredible.”

Ruoff Mortgage is also the presenting partner of the IndyCar Experience two-seater program available to series guests on race weekends.

“Ruoff Mortgage has had some incredible racing partnerships over the past few years,” Ruoff Mortgage President & CEO Mark Music said. “So, teaming up with IndyCar Experience, the NTT IndyCar Series and Mario Andretti to sponsor this year’s two-seater program is an exciting way to help race fans experience the thrill of the track throughout the series. It goes without saying that Mario is a legend, and we couldn’t be more proud to help continue the Fastest Seat in Sports legacy.”

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore will be the first star to ride with Andretti in the two-seater’s Ruoff guise when he climbs into the back seat for a ride around Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday as part of the build-up to the 2021 curtain-raiser.