Arizona’s Apex Motor Club showcases its growth

A quick check of the calendar shows that it was November 2019 — though it seems much longer — when I last visited Apex Motor Club in Maricopa, Arizona. Back then there was a track (most important), a canopy structure (almost as important — it is Arizona after all), and not much else.

Now things have changed considerably. There’s a temporary clubhouse, construction is in progress nearly everywhere and there are a lot more cars.

While there, I also had the opportunity to get a firsthand look at just how far things have come, and it was impressive. A number of members were testing cars that day; one of them was IndyCar champ and current NBC Sports commentator Paul Tracy (pictured above maneuvering his Norma M30 LMP3 to the pits after setting the track record). After catching up with Tracy and admiring his “new” ride, he asked if I was coming to the race that weekend. Unaware of the event, but still living by my credo of experiencing as much racing as possible (especially in the last year), I replied, “I hadn’t planned on it, but I’ll see if I can.”

Less than 72 hours later, I was unpacking my photo gear amongst a large and enthusiastic group of racers who had gathered for the Apex Challenge, Apex Motor Club’s members-only race series.

-Nick Lish

