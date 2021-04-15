The Week In IndyCar, April 15, with Scott Dixon

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring reigning six-time champion Scott Dixon, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many topics covered, Dixon discusses trying to win back-to-back titles for the first time, what Jimmie Johnson brings to the team, how marriage and children changed his approach to racing, what TV shows he’s watching (hello, Below Deck!), and more ahead of the season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.